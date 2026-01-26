'Outstanding' - Liam Rosenior highlights Chelsea attacking duo after Crystal Palace win

Liam Rosenior was full of praise for Chelsea's Brazilian duo Estevao and Joao Pedro for their outstanding performances in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Brazilian forwards stole the show at Selhurst Park with their decisive displays.

Estevao opened the scoring in the first half with a left-footed strike, before providing the assist for Joao Pedro to double the lead five minutes into the second half.

The latter was involved in Chelsea's third goal, as his shot led to Jaydee Canvot's handball inside the box.

Enzo Fernandez, who has been Chelsea's designated penalty taker when Cole Palmer is not on the pitch, calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rosenior singled out the pair in his post-match conference.

"He's a player with special ability, special talent," the Chelsea boss said when speaking about Estevao after the game.

"He's been ill. Every time he's been on the pitch for me so far, he's been outstanding.

"I don't want to talk too much about individuals, but I thought it was a great performance from Joao Pedro, who pressed really well.

"So happy for Estevao and the whole team."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea needed someone to step up in Palmer's absence, and Estevao provided the spark in attack.

Joao Pedro has also proved reliable up front since joining the club, despite a dip in performance earlier this season.

He is the sole leading goalscorer at Chelsea in the Premier League with eight goals, and, with three assists to his name, he also has the most offensive output in competition for the club.

Joao Pedro has more goal involvements (11) than any other Premier League summer signing this season. 🇧🇷 💫 pic.twitter.com/JDFAVWPTJV — WhoScored (@WhoScored) January 25, 2026

However, unlike Joao Pedro, who has played in England since 2020, Rosenior insisted that Chelsea must take things slowly with Estevao.

"You have to manage his minutes and the games for him to have an impact," he explained when asked how to look after the teenage star.

"I want him to have an outstanding season and an outstanding career as well."