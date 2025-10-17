Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said replacing "unique" Cole Palmer in the team is "difficult", but insisted that some players, including one defender, could provide some solutions.

Palmer's persistent groin injury has been an issue for Chelsea since the start of the campaign.

The star midfielder has missed Chelsea's last four games since being substituted off in the loss to Manchester United in September.

Unfortunately, Maresca has recently confirmed that Palmer is expected to remain out for another six weeks.

Palmer has only featured four times for Chelsea this season, so Maresca has had to plan his team without the England international on many occasions.

Interestingly, among the replacements that Maresca has deployed is a right-back, Malo Gusto.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

"Cole is a very important player, one of the best players in the Premier League, so to replace that kind of player is difficult," the Italian said in Friday's press conference.

"‘Of the ones we have, it depends on the game plan.

"Against Liverpool, it was Malo Gusto in Cole’s position. The previous game against Benfica, it was Facundo (Buonanotte). So it depends.

"For sure, we need to find a different solution, different skills, because we don’t have another player like Cole. He is unique."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Malo Gusto in Chelsea midfield

Gusto played an interesting midfield role against Liverpool.

While he did not exactly play a number 10 role, he still made a lot of runs into the space between the centre-back and the left back, like Palmer usually does.

The France international was important in providing the width to the right flank alongside Pedro Neto and some cover in midfield when Enzo Fernandez roamed forward.

It clearly paid off since Chelsea won the game and Gusto provided the assist for Moises Caicedo's screamer.

Maresca may use Gusto in this role again in the next six weeks that Palmer is out, although using this strategy means leaving no right-back cover on the bench since Reece James would also be on the pitch.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The more straightforward option is to use on-loan midfielder Buonanotte as a number 10 just like against Benfica.

An alternative option is to use Enzo Fernandez or Estevao as a number 10, while using Romeo Lavia and Caicedo in the double pivot midfield.

Andrey Santos' injury return also provides another safer choice for Maresca.