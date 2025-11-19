Palmer, Maresca & Chelsea directors nominated for 2025 Globe Soccer Awards

Several Chelsea personnel, including head coach Enzo Maresca and star midfielder Cole Palmer, have been nominated for the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards.

The Globe Soccer, which was established in 2010, has announced the nominees for 11 award categories in both men's and women's football for the 2025 edition.

Chelsea have representatives in seven of these categories.

First, it is Palmer, who is the sole Chelsea player in the Best Men's Player nomination list, which consists of 25 players.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is likely the favourite to win this award, with the likes of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe also making the list.

Palmer is also the only Chelsea representative in the 16-man nomination list for the Best Midfielder award.

The England international could arguably finish in the top three for this award, with Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, and Arsenal's Declan Rice likely being the other favourites.

That said, his unfortunate injury absences will likely hinder his chances, too.

Unfortunately, there is no Chelsea player in the Best Forward or the Best Emerging Player lists.

Maresca, on the other hand, is one of the 10 names in the Best Coach shortlist, alongside Luis Enrique, Xabi Alonso, Mikel Arteta, and a few others.

Chelsea's Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewarts are nominated for the Best Sporting Director award, competing with just four other nominees: PSG's Luis Campos, Barcelona's Deco, Liverpool's Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, and Napoli's Giovanni Manna.

Chelsea also made the nominations for the Best Men's Club and the Best Women's Club awards.

For the Best Women's Player award, Chelsea have two nominees: Sandy Baltimore and Lucy Bronze.

The winners are going to be announced in Dubai, UAE, on December 28.