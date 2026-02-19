'People may question it' - Rosenior explains decision to allow Chelsea stars spend weekend off abroad

Liam Rosenior explained his decision to grant Chelsea players some leave following their convincing 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City last Friday.

Chelsea are enjoying a much-needed free mid-week ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Considering Rosenior's mid-season arrival in January, which meant he had no pre-season to work with, some expected him to use the time to introduce more ideas to the team.

Instead, the Chelsea boss decided to give his squad an opportunity to take four days off before they had to report back to Cobham on Wednesday.

Some of the players decided to spend their time overseas, with Cole Palmer and a few others going to Dubai, UAE, Alejandro Garnacho visiting Egypt, etc.

Rosenior insisted that it was his idea, and he intended to allow his players to refresh amid the hectic season.

"I looked at the players' schedule over the last 18 months, the two years..." Rosenior said on Thursday when speaking about the players' time off.

"We've spoken about injuries and trying to maximise the availability of the group

"I actually encouraged the players to go and get some sun.

IMAGO / APL

"They have been at it non-stop for 18 months. Sometimes the best way to rejuvenate yourself, the best way to be fit and fresh, is to switch off and take time. That was my idea.

"I know people may question it. We don't win games after that. But in the moment, I thought it was the right thing for the players, considering the workload they've had."

As Rosenior pointed out, this Chelsea squad have played a lot of football in the last year and a half, and the break could rejuvenate the team ahead of the fierce race for Champions League spots.

That said, there is always the possibility of backlash if Chelsea fail to get a positive result at home against Burley this weekend.

Burnley, who sit second from bottom, are fighting for their survival in the Premier League, so while Chelsea are the favourites heading into the match, they are likely in for a tough challenge.