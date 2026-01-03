Pep Guardiola sends Chelsea strong message over Enzo Maresca's departure

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes Chelsea have lost an "incredible" figure after the club decided to part ways with Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea will make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with their Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane in charge.

McFarlane has been given the nod to lead the first team after the announcement of Maresca's departure from the club on New Year's Day.

The news might have come as a surprise to many, including Guardiola, who was full of praise for his former assistant coach.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"All I can say is that from my point of view, Chelsea have lost an incredible manager and an incredible person," the Spaniard said during his pre-match press conference when speaking about Maresca.

"It's a decision from the Chelsea hierarchy, so I've nothing to say.

"How lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary."

Guardiola also claimed that he knew nothing about the rumours that Manchester City approached Maresca in recent months.

"No idea. I'm pretty sure you have more info than me," he insisted.

"How can I give you an update about an opinion that is just an opinion and a rumour? I'm not going to answer that."

We travel to Manchester for MD20. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/t8jqDESbjy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 2, 2026

The former Barcelona head coach was clearly fed up with dealing with questions over his possible exit from Manchester City this summer, despite being under contract until 2027.

"Oh my god. I have a contract," he reiterated.

"I say a thousand million times, I know you're bored of me.

"I've been here for ten years, and I promise you I will leave one day, but I have a contract, I'm happy, I want to fight with my team."

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind third-placed Manchester City.