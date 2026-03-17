'I'm praying' - Rosenior offers double Chelsea update amid Chalobah blow in PSG defeat

Liam Rosenior has provided an injury update on Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, who appeared to sustain a serious injury during Tuesday's second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea suffered another defeat to PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

PSG, who bagged a 5-2 win in Paris, managed to secure a 3-0 win in London and knocked Chelsea out of the competition with a dominating 8-2 lead on aggregate.

For Chelsea, they must now shift their attention to the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Unfortunately, Rosenior and Chelsea have had to pay a price for the lack of rotation in their recent run of tough matches, with some fresh additions to their injury list.

Chalobah has become the newest addition.

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During the second half against PSG, the defender went down with an injury and had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Rosenior confirmed that it was an ankle issue.

"Trevoh, I just asked the medical team," the Chelsea boss told TNT Sports after the match, as quoted by the BBC.

"He's got a high ankle sprain, so I'm praying it's nothing too serious because we can't lose another defender."

Chalobah has played more Premier League minutes than any other Chelsea player this season, so it is easy to see why Rosenior is concerned about his potential absence.

Chelsea captain Reece James also had to miss the second leg due to a hamstring injury he picked up at the weekend's defeat to Newcastle United, and could be out for weeks.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Fellow right-back Malo Gusto was also absent, but at least it was not an injury.

"We missed our two starting right-backs in this game," Rosenior lamented.

"Malo was really, really ill. Obviously, we lost Reece in the last game."