Qarabag defender Elvin Cafarguliyev revealed what they hope to exploit in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Chelsea.

While on paper, Chelsea should be the clear favourites heading into this game, Qarabag remain tricky opponents.

In addition to their home side advantage, the Azerbaijani side are also level on points with Chelsea in the Champions League's league phase and are only behind on goal difference.

Chelsea, who have the joint-most goals in the Premier League this season, are likely to continue to rely on the plethora of attacking talents they have at their disposal to win them games.

According to Qarabag's Cafarguliyev, however, defensively, Chelsea are far from being impenetrable.

"It's best if I don't talk about their weaknesses today," the Azerbaijan international said in his press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Sportinfo.

"It would be better if we show them in the game tomorrow.

"We've analysed Chelsea; they play in a different system. They press very high, but they do leave gaps.

"God willing, tomorrow we can take advantage of that."

Cafarguliyev, who is a left back, was also asked about the possibility of having to defend against Estevao, which, according to the Azerbaijani media, often puts defenders at risk of getting cards due to his tendency to take on defenders.

"In big games like these, the tempo is high," the defender admitted.

"You have to be very good in one-on-ones. We've played against plenty of players like that. We know what we have to do.

"When I go into a challenge, I'm thinking about winning the ball, not getting a card."

Qarabag head coach Qurban Qurbanov, on the other hand, spoke about Enzo Maresca's recent team rotations.

"Chelsea have been rotating their squad recently," Qurbanov said.

"Sometimes they play a different team in the Champions League and a different one in the Premier League. But the style of play remains consistent.

"There are just two details. They execute it when they play with different line-ups. Tomorrow, we will give our thoughts to our players according to the line-ups. We have told the team all of this.

"For opponents like Chelsea, making changes to their line-up in games like these doesn't make them any different. We will try to do what we do, but better."