Real Betis vs Chelsea: How to watch the 2025 Conference League final for free
Real Betis and Chelsea go head-to-head in Wednesday's 2025 Conference League final and it is available to watch live for free.
Enzo Maresca is eyeing silverware in his debut season as Chelsea head coach, looking to build on their victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League which secure them Champions League football next season.
In Chelsea's way is Real Betis and Manuel Pellegrini, who Maresca has labelled as his "professional Dad" in the build-up to the final in Wroclaw, Poland.
With the Conference League usually behind a paid subscription, the final has been been made available to watch for free.
How can I watch the 2025 Conference League final for free?
Earlier in May, TNT Sports announced all of the European finals - UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League - would be available to watch for free.
If you already have TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV, you will be able to catch all the build-up and action on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.
If you have access to a discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost.
If you do not currently have access to either TNT Sports or discovery+, you can download the app on your mobile device, web, or access via your TV. From there, you will need to register and then will have access to watch the Conference League final for free and without a subscription.