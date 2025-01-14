Reece James: Why Chelsea’s 2-2 draw vs Bournemouth wasn’t a fair result after very honest admission
Chelsea captain Reece James gave an honest assessment of the Blues' 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Cole Palmer gave his side an early lead in the first half with a fine finish before Justin Kluivert leveled from the penalty spot.
Antoine Semenyo put the Cherries ahead and it looked like Chelsea were set to drop all three points against Bournemouth before captain James stepped up from a free-kick to rescue a point for the hosts.
There was drama in the second half as Bournemouth winger David Brooks made contact with Marc Cucurella's face, appearing to elbow the Spaniard. After referee Rob Jones was sent to review the footage, he decided against awarding a red card.
Nicolas Jackson was one of may Chelsea players who missed a handful of chances in the first half before Bournemouth's two goals as Enzo Maresca will be ruing his side's missed chances again.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Chelsea hero James gave an honest interview, stating that the draw was not a fair result.
"To be honest I don't (feel a draw was the fair result)," he began. "We had a few clear cut chances we should have taken in the first half and put the game to bed.
"That can come back to bite you in the arse. That's across football globally, if you don’t take chances it could come back and hurt you."
The defender continued to deliver his verdict on Brooks' challenge on Cucurella, saying: "To be fair, I didn't really see what happened.
"When the referee has a closer look at the monitor, it's never a good sign.
Despite the draw, James admitted that his side can take some positives from the game but also admitted that the team were not celebrating the result despite rescuing a late point.
He finalised: "There's positives to take away from the game, going behind to come back and take a point but there's negatives not taking chances. Mixed emotions."