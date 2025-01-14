Reece James highlights key Chelsea problem after Bournemouth draw
Reece James has discussed the 'negatives' in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth as the Blues captain highlighted a key problem with his side.
Despite Cole Palmer's first half opener, Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down after goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo.
With it looking like Enzo Maresca's side would fall to a certain defeat in the dying minutes, substitute James stepped up to convert a free-kick from the edge of the Bournemouth box.
Despite the euphoria in the stadium with the late goal, the Blues players ran straight back into their own half after grabbing the ball as Maresca's men clearly weren't satisfied with just one point.
However, this is what they had to settle for as Chelsea's winless run in the Premier League was extended to five matches.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, James highlighted what the problem is with Chelsea after they failed to put the game to bed in the first half.
"There's positives to take away from the game, going behind to come back and take a point but there's negatives not taking chances," he said. "(It's) mixed emotions.
"To be honest I don't (feel a draw was the fair result). We had a few clear cut chances we should have taken in the first half and put the game to bed.
"That can come back to bite you in the arse. That's across football globally, if you don’t take chances it could come back and hurt you."
With James returning from injury with 45 minutes against Morecambe in the FA Cup, the right-back upped his return to full fitness against Bournemouth.
Chelsea fans will be hoping that their captain can put his injury issues behind him as he showed his class by rescuing his side a late point.
Speaking on his return, James continued: "There was a period I was scoring quite frequently and I haven't had that feeling in a long time. I'm happy to be back on the scoresheet and help get a point.
"I need to get a run of games playing again."
Chelsea will be hoping that they can solve their problems in front of goal, with Christopher Nkunku not featuring after being linked to Bayern Munich.
Mathy Tel has been linked with a move in the opposite direction, and if a move materialises, Maresca will be tasked with turning the 19-year-old into a regular goal threat.