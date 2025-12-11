Reece James leads meeting with Chelsea players amid four-game winless run

Chelsea captain Reece James led a meeting with players to discuss their poor run of form against the lesser sides amid a four-game winless streak, according to reports.

The 2-1 Champions League defeat to Atalanta on Tuesday marked the third consecutive time Chelsea failed to deliver despite being the favourites.

Considering the way they beat Barcelona and held Arsenal to a draw, despite playing with 10 men for the majority of the game, the following two losses and a draw came as a sad surprise.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League home match against Everton, the players have reportedly taken some initiatives to try to address the issues.

According to the Daily Mail, the Chelsea players, led by club captain James, have spoken with each other regarding the struggles to control the games against "the lesser sides".

It is clear that Chelsea have had a hard time breaking down low defences, having scored just twice in the three games against Leeds, Bournemouth, and Atalanta.

Future opponents, including David Moyes' Everton, likely have taken notes on how these teams exploit Chelsea's weaknesses.

Among them is the fact that Leeds, Bournemouth, and Atalanta managed to match or even beat Chelsea in shot attempts, despite having less possession of the ball.

In addition to that, these three teams beat Chelsea in terms of expected goals (xG), which suggested that these poor results were not just down to bad luck.

The Blues currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with sixth-placed Manchester United on points.

Another slip will put Chelsea in a difficult position in the race for Champions League spots, despite being in the title race conversations just over a week ago.