Chelsea captain Reece James has had his say about the team's poor form and sent a friendly message to Everton midfielder and former teammate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ahead of Saturday's clash.

The Blues are currently on a four-game winless streak in all competitions, which is a shame given it followed the outstanding performance in their 3-0 win over Barcelona in late November.

James is involved in three of these four games, but he has clearly been among the few standout performers in these disappointing results.

He provided the assist in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, and again in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Atalanta.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The England international has made it clear that the focus is now fully on getting back to winning.

"We've had a difficult run since my last programme notes," James wrote in Chelsea's matchday programme for the Everton game.

"We're all determined to turn that around and get back to winning football matches, so we can put those results behind us.

"We've dropped points in our last three league games, and we don't want to lose any more ground on the teams above us, so now it's about winning as many games as we can during this busy period of the season."

The opponents on Saturday are David Moyes' Everton, who are likely full of confidence after back-to-back wins against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

IMAGO / Colorsport

This will also be Dewsbury-Hall's first return to Stamford Bridge since his departure in the summer, and James is looking forward to the reunion.

"Everton are a good side - they've put in some big performances lately, so we know we'll have to be switched on from minute one to the final whistle today," the Chelsea captain added.

"We also welcome back Kiernan - it'll be good to see him again, but we have a job to do and the focus will be 100 per cent on getting that win and looking back up the table again.

"Enjoy the game and I hope you all have a great Christmas too."