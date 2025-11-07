Reece James sends message to Estevao after goalscoring Champions League display vs Qarabag

Chelsea captain Reece James was full of praise for teammate Estevao as he spoke about the disappointing 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag on Wednesday.

Chelsea head back to London with just a point after Qarabag held them to a draw in Azerbaijan.

The visitors grabbed an early lead thanks to Estevao's strike after just 16 minutes, before conceding two successive goals due to an error and a handball that led to a penalty.

Alejandro Garnacho brilliantly levelled the score in the second half, but despite the late push, Chelsea could not find the winner.



According to James, the players are to blame for failing to capitalise on their chances.

"The momentum changed with their goal, and simply, we didn’t do enough," the England international said after the game.

"We had chances towards the end to win the game, but we didn’t take them and we only have ourselves to blame for not taking all three points."

On a more positive note, young Chelsea winger Estevao once again showcased his talent with the opening goal and by being a constant threat to the hosts throughout the game.

James was clearly impressed by the winger, but he also gave a reminder that Estevao is still developing as a player.

"Estevao is an amazing player and he has the world at his feet," James explained.

"He’s still so young and it’s on us to keep him grounded, protect him and make sure he stays healthy.

"He’s got a lot of development sill to come but we’re super happy with his performances and to have him here with us."

18 - Following tonight's goal, Estêvão is now the only South American player to score in consecutive UEFA Champions League appearances while aged 18 or younger. Chosen. pic.twitter.com/Fi4LTEg80S — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2025

It was Estevao's fourth goal for Chelsea in the last seven games in all competitions, as he establishes himself more and more as a deserving regular starter for the team.

With the draw, Chelsea now sit 12th in the Champions League's league phase table, dropping further away from the automatic qualification zone.

There are still four games to play in this stage, however, including the upcoming clash with Barcelona on November 25.



For now, Chelsea must shift their attention to the Premier League, as they will host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.