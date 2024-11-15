Revealed: Chelsea learn Premier League chances of securing Champions League qualification
Chelsea's main target for the 2024/25 season is to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Enzo Maresca's eyes are firmly set on ensuring Chelsea return to Europe's biggest club competition.
Chelsea have not participated in the Champions League for two seasons now, with their final appearance coming in the 2022/23 season, which saw them crash out in the quarter-finals to Real Madrid.
After missing out on European football entirely last season, Chelsea returned this year to place in the third-tier competition - the Conference League. After progressing into the League Phase from the play-offs, Maresca's Blues have won all three of their matches so far.
But Chelsea will have to rely on their position in the Premier League to get them back in the Champions League, a competition they have won twice (2012 and 2021).
They have made a good start in their bid to qualify, with Chelsea currently in third place in the Premier League after 11 matches. With a favourable run coming up, Maresca's side will be keen to take advantage and strengthen their bid.
With the international break in full swing and Chelsea not playing any Premier League football until next weekend against Leicester City, Opta has shared some predictions of what positions clubs are most likely to finish in.
Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top two are slim, however Opta is giving the Blues a 14 percent chance of finishing in third place.
Their goal is to just finish in the top four to guarantee them Champions League football next term. Opta has put Chelsea as, currently, strong favourites to achieve their target, with the predicted percentage of 33.4 percent to finish in fourth place.
On Chelsea's current position, head coach Maresca recently admitted: "To be honest, it's nice, especially for the fans because the last period has not been great or as good as the club are used to. We are happy."
He added: "Very happy (to be leading the pack behind Liverpool and Manchester City). For me, we are behind this kind of club, like City and Arsenal. The reason why is because they work every single day in the last five years or nine years with the same manager, so we are behind them."
