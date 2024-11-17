Revealed: Chelsea loanee suffers setback as club confirm finger injury return plan
Gabriel Slonina is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a finger injury while on loan at Barnsley.
The 20-year-old is spending the season on loan at Oakwell and has made 14 appearances for the League One side, who are currently in fifth position.
Slonina has been a positive influence since the temporary switch, winning the Carabao Cup Player of the Round award for Round One following his crucial penalty saves against Wigan Athletic in August to progress Barnsley into the next round.
He started in 12 consecutive league matches since his arrival, however was named on the bench against Shrewsbury Town last month, while missing the last two matches against Rotherham United and Cambridge United.
Prior to their draw against Cambridge on Saturday, as quoted by the Barnsley Chronicle, head coach Darrell Clarke confirmed the Chelsea loanee has damaged a ligament in his finger and will be sidelined until December.
Clarke revealed: "He’s out four to six weeks. Unfortunately he did it in the warm-up the other week. The good news is he doesn’t need operating on. We will link up with Chelsea to try to get him back as quick as possible."
Prior to their 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town, Clarke was quizzed on loanees Slonina and Matty Craig, who have been the subject of criticism in recent weeks, and Slonina was subsequently dropped for the match.
He continued: "Certainly, it's been a dip in form. They're young players, it's always going to happen. They get my full support. They are both great lads.
"Like all players, there always have to be scapegoats, doesn't there? You guys love it, the fans love it. Whether the team is performing, there will always be one or two players that aren't at it.
"Every member of my squad is important to me, it's important you stick by them when they're having patches of form where it's not going well and making sure that they feel confident in the next opportunity they get, or the next time they play."
Slonina will be hoping to return from his injury next month with full confidence of winning his place back in goal at Barnsley with a view to having a strong second half of the season.