Chelsea defender Marc Cucurell has had his say on Liam Rosenior's half-time talk that inspired their 3-2 Premier League comeback win over West Ham on Saturday.

The Blues already had to make a similar comeback against Napoli in the Champions League in mid-week, but this time,

Unlike in Naples, where Chelsea opened the scoring and was only down by a goal at half-time, West Ham had a comfortable 2-0 lead after the first period.

Rosenior had the personnel to mount a comeback, and he decisively made impactful triple substitutions at half-time, but he still had to convince his players that the game was not over.

Cucurella, who was among the three substitutes alongside Joao Pedro and Wesley Fofana, explained how Rosenior did exactly that.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"At half-time we spoke, in the end it's about our mentality and desire we showed in the second half, we are very happy," the Spain international told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

"(Rosenior) said it's about us, if we go to press, want the ball, play with confidence, we will get the chances to win.

"We have very good players, a very good team. Since the start of the second half, we showed a lot of energy and desire. If we play with this energy, we are able to win a lot of games."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Each of the three substitutes ended up having direct goal contributions, with Cucurella himself scoring the equaliser, showing his willingness to make runs into the box.

Chelsea will hope to avoid having to make these difficult comebacks, despite them being good spectacles for the fans.

That said, it is only a positive that this Chelsea side under Rosenior have proved to be mentally strong enough to overcome difficult starts in games.