Revealed: Why Maresca dropped Jackson, Sanchez, Mudryk and Colwill from Chelsea's starting XI to face Southampton
Enzo Maresca has revealed why Chelsea stars Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill and many others were not named in the starting XI to face Southampton.
The Italian made several changes to his team to take on the side that are bottom of the Premier League on Wednesday night.
With the match coming just three days after the Blues' 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa, Maresca is keen to utilise his squad.
There was a surprise change in goal, however, with Filip Jorgensen making his Premier League debut. The Dane is usually chosen to represent Chelsea in the Conference League.
With Wesley Fofana's injury, Chelsea fans were speculating as to who could replace the France star and Maresca has handed Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo chances to impress - a potential hint that Benoit Badiashile could partner Colwill on the weekend.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Maresca opened up on his team selection and revealed why he decided to drop some of his star players.
"I have said many times we have good players and they all deserve to play and get minutes," he began. "Since we started we are trying to share minutes no matter what the competition is. We are convinced it's the right way and we will continue like that.
"To keep up the momentum, we just have to try to do our best and go game by game."
This comes after Maresca has denied claims that he has an 'A' and a 'B' team at Chelsea, reiterating that places are up for grabs at Stamford Bridge.
It's now time for Maresca's men to show that they are up to the task of playing Premier League football, with Christopher Nkunku one to watch out for amid reports that he is unhappy with his game time so far this season.
Jackson has earned his rest, but perhaps Maresca had one eye on his striker's disciplinary record as Jackson is just one yellow card off a suspension, and there couldn't be a worst time to get this ahead of Chelsea's clash with Spurs on the weekend. The same is true of Pedro Neto, who was also named on the bench.
Mykhailo Mudryk was not named in the squad, with it reported that the Ukrainian did not travel with his team-mates due to illness.