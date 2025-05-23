Revealed: Why Sky Sports' Gary Neville is banned from attending Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
Nottingham Forest have banned Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville from attending the City Ground against Chelsea for the final game of the Premier League season.
It's a high-stakes fixture on Sunday as both clubs battle it out to qualify for the Champions League next season. Chelsea are in a commanding position and a win will guarantee their participation. Nottingham Forest will require Aston Villa to drop points against Man United and need to beat Chelsea if they want to finish in the top four.
"If we win, we do our job, we don't need to pay attention to other results," admitted Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca pre-match. "If we are not winning, we have to pay attention. We have the privilege that it depends on us. (The players) know - they are aware that it's an important game. The most important one."
Meanwhile, Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: "In a game like this, with motivation you just don’t have to worry about that. It is already there. Players are on fire to play the game so the message is to stick to the task."
The decisive match has been selected for TV coverage and will be shown live on Sky Sports. However, one of their lead pundits, Gary Neville will not be allowed to be part of the team.
Neville, 50, has been outspoken about both clubs this season over various subjects, and Forest have made the decision to not allow him into their stadium.
Why have Nottingham Forest made the decision to ban Gary Neville from the City Ground vs Chelsea?
As reported by Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, Forest 'have requested that the broadcaster changes its commentary team, believing there will be a hostile welcome from fans following some aggressive messaging from Neville that they feel was aimed at diminishing the club's progress this season'.
Following comments which include criticism of owner Evangelos Marinakis in recent weeks, Forest believe Neville has a 'grudge against the club, its board and management'.
How have Sky Sports responded to Nottingham Forest's decision to ban Gary Neville?
It's reported by the Daily Mail that Sky are of the belief that Forest's decision is 'unprecedented and unwelcome'.
Sky will not have a team presenting live from the City Ground other than their commentary team. Instead, their presenting team - which will not include Neville - will host coverage from London.
How has Gary Neville responded to Nottingham Forest's decision?
In a statement via LinkedIn on Friday, Neville wrote: "I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match.
"I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.
"I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.
"Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club.
"I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football."