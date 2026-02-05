Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is yet to make decisions on Reece James and Pedro Neto's potential returns ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves.

Chelsea's five-game winning run in all competitions unfortunately came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

However, they remain on a four-game win streak in the Premier League, and Saturday's trip to bottom-placed Wolves would be the perfect opportunity to bounce back with a win and extend their positive run in the league.

Chelsea currently sit fifth in the league table, just a point ahead of Liverpool in sixth. On the flip side, there is only a one-point gap to fourth-placed Manchester United as well.

Ideally, Rosenior would be able rest some of his key players this weekend, while utilising squad players and those who were not involved against Arsenal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

This includes James and Pedro Neto, who missed out on the visit to the Emirates Stadium in mid-week due to small knocks.

Rosenior previously claimed that the pair were expected to be back for Wolves, saying they "should be absolutely fine", but he seems to have changed his mind.

"Don't know yet," the Chelsea boss said in Thursday's press conference when asked whether James and Pedro Neto will be available on Saturday.

"(We) had training today, which was a recovery day for the lads who played a really tough physical game on Tuesday.

"We'll check with them tomorrow, and then we'll make a decision then."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Pedro Neto's return, in particular, would be crucial, especially after Rosenior revealed that Jamie Gittens is out long-term due to a hamstring tear.

On the other hand, while Malo Gusto has played quite a lot recently, he should still be able to hold the fort if James were not ready to start, with Josh Acheampong also providing some cover at right-back.