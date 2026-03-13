Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has provided injury updates on Jamie Gittens and Estevao ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Following a devastating 5-2 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Chelsea will look to bounce back with a win against Newcastle this weekend.

Rosenior will obviously have to keep in mind the upcoming second leg against PSG at Stamford Bridge and may want to keep his players as fresh as possible.

While, unfortunately, Estevao is yet to be ready to be involved on Saturday, Gittens' expected imminent return would provide some relief on the wings.

"Jamie is back involved," Rosenior confirmed in Friday's pre-match press conference.

"Estevao is still a bit further away.

"We have to be more careful with Este; we don't want it (the hamstring injury) reoccurring.

"We will see what he is like for Tuesday's game (second leg vs PSG)."

Gittens suffered a hamstring tear during Chelsea's win over West Ham in late January and has been sidelined since.

Estevao has also been nursing a hamstring injury, albeit less severe, during training in early February, and, as a result, has missed Chelsea's last five games.

Chelsea have had to cope with only two natural wingers, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, in the last few weeks.

Fortunately, Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez's versatility to play in wide attacking roles has proved crucial amid this issue.

While Chelsea would want to rest some key players for PSG, they cannot exactly afford to drop points against Newcastle either.

The Blues sit fifth in the Premier League table, but are only ahead of Liverpool in sixth on goal difference.