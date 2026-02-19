'Day by day' - Rosenior provides fitness update on key Chelsea duo ahead of Burnley clash

Liam Rosenior confirmed both Cole Palmer and Reece James are "fully fit", but Chelsea will continue to monitor their fitness ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley.

At the moment, several Chelsea players are still having their minutes cautiously managed due to their recent injury records.

James and Palmer are among the players in this list.

The former made his return for Chelsea in the 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City last week, following a three-game injury absence. He stayed on for 60 minutes before being replaced in the second half.

On the contrary, Palmer was left out of the squad after playing a full game against Leeds United the previous weekend.

Fortunately for Chelsea, they are both expected to be in contention to start this weekend, although Rosenior admitted this could still change.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I've been asked that question a few times since I've been in," Rosenior said on Thursday when asked when Chelsea could stop managing James and Palmer's minutes.

"It's a really hypothetical question. It's based on day by day.

"Not just those two players; how each player feels.

"At the moment, they're both fully fit. They're both available for selection.

"They've both trained really, really well today. With those two players on your team, it makes you a really, really strong team."

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It is easy to see why Chelsea are quite risk-averse regarding the key duo's workload.

James is the team captain and a key defender, while Palmer is arguably Chelsea's best player. Their availability could easily make or break their season.

It is worth mentioning that Wesley Fofana is another key Chelsea player in a similar situation.