Amorim receives Man United backing as Maresca offers glowing verdict ahead of Chelsea clash

Ruben Amorim has received the full support from Enzo Maresca ahead of Manchester United against Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Portuguese retains the backing of the Man United board despite their poor start to the season, which has seen the Red Devils pick up just four points from four games, as well as crash out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby Town.

Pressure is rising Amorim to deliver results and Man United's record against Chelsea at Old Trafford offers hope in turning their fortunes around, with the Blues failing to win in the north west since 2013.

Maresca will be hoping to put an end to Chelsea's dismal record and claim a much-needed win to get his side back on the winning trail after a draw and defeat in their last two outings.

Whether or not Maresca is playing mind games ahead of Saturday's clash remains unclear, but the Chelsea head coach issued a glowing verdict of Amorim and insists he is a 'fantastic manager'.

Amorim's side were well-beaten in the Manchester derby last weekend. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The only thing I can say is that I really appreciate Ruben," Maresca said ahead of the fixture. "I've watched Ruben games since he was in Sporting. He's a magnificent manager.

He added: "Like all the managers, when you start a new project sometimes you can struggle a little bit more or a little bit less but at the end you're going to struggle. I don't have any doubt that he's a fantastic manager."

Despite Chelsea accumulating double the points than their weekend opponents, Maresca insists a 'difficult' match awaits.

"I think it's always difficult to play United away in their stadium, Old Trafford," Maresca previewed. "So I don't think that now is the right moment or next year will be the right moment or last year was the right moment.

"It's always difficult. It's a difficult team, it's a difficult stadium. I watch the games that they play this season. Some of the games are not a real result... even (the) City game. Until 1-0, 2-0 they were in the game. When the game wasn't in there, they had a few chances to score and to go ahead on the result. So it will be a tough game."