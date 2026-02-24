Seven-goal Chelsea loanee expresses desire to return and fight for spot at Chelsea

Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman has expressed his desire to play for the Blues despite calls for a permanent move from Cardiff City supporters.

The 20-year-old is having an outstanding comeback season on loan at League One side Cardiff, following his injury struggles at Chelsea.

Kellyman, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa as a teenager in 2024, suffered several injury spells in his first season with the Blues, including hamstring issues that eventually required surgery.

It is in the past now, fortunately, and the versatile attacker is now an important player for Cardiff, who are currently topping the League One table.

Given his fine form, with seven goals and one assist from 24 League One appearances for the club, it is hardly a surprise that the Cardiff supporters are keen to see him stay at the club beyond this season.

"I have seen those," Kellyman told The Athletic when asked about social media messages from Cardiff City fans, urging him to join the club permanently.

"Even coming out of the stadium, I can hear them saying it. It is great. After having a whole season being in the shadows, it is good to feel wanted again.

"But I signed for Chelsea, and I want to play for Chelsea — that is the end goal."

The recent head coach change at Chelsea may also prove to be beneficial for Kellyman's Chelsea dreams.

Liam Rosenior, as well as his backroom staff, Justin Walker, should know Kellyman well from their time at Derby County when the attacking midfielder was coming up through the club's academy system.

"They were great then, so I am not surprised they have done what they have done in their careers and are at Chelsea now," Kellyman said about Rosenor and Walker.

"Is the fact that they know me from Derby a good thing? Of course. It’s the same for anyone.

"If you know someone who becomes high up somewhere, you are glad you have that prior relationship."