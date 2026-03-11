'Shame' - Liam Rosenior admits he is partly to blame for Chelsea's costly mistake in PSG defeat

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted that he is partly responsible for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen's error that led to Paris Saint-Germain's third goal in Wednesday's 5-2 first-leg defeat in Paris.

The Blues will have to head back to London with a three-goal deficit in their Champions League round of 16 tie against PSG.

Unbelievably, it looked like Chelsea were close to securing a 2-2 draw with less than 20 minutes left, before conceding three consecutive goals in the later stages of the match.

It all started with Jorgensen's poor pass that allowed PSG to regain their third lead in the match in the 74th minute.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Bradley Barcola intercepted the goalkeeper's attempt to play a short pass to the midfield before Vitinha punished Chelsea with a lovely chip.

Rosenior insisted that these are the risks that come with how he wants Chelsea to play, and he shares some of the blame.

"You have risks in every way you play," the Chelsea head coach told TNT Sports when speaking about Jorgensen's costly mistake.

"You can keep the ball long, they can come back very quickly, or you can play short and build; that's the risk that we take.

"Myself, I'm accountable to that. I ask the team to play a certain way.

"It's a shame.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Talking about xG (expected goals) they had about 0.8 or something, and they scored five. That's something really, really difficult to swallow.

"We don't have a lot of time to digest (the defeat), we've got to get back on the plane, make sure we recover, ready for Newcastle, and ready for PSG in the next leg."

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League bout on Saturday, before preparing for the second leg in London against PSG next Tuesday.