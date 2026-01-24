'Something I want to do' - Rosenior shares Chelsea's plan for suspended Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted that while he had yet to reach out to suspended Mykhailo Mudryk, he would only have a conversation with the winger "when the moment is right".

Mudryk last featured for Chelsea in the 2-0 win over Heidenheim in the Conference League in November 2024.

He scored in that game, but he was then provisionally suspended by the FA not long after, in mid-December.

IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

The decision was made after the Ukraine international failed a drug test for banned substance Meldonium.

Meldonium is a performance-enhancing drug that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) since 2016.

The Chelsea winger faces a ban of up to four years if he is found guilty.

That said, Mudryk and his legal team could still mount an appeal; first to the FA's anti-doping tribunal and then to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland after that, if necessary.

Chelsea have been understandably relatively silent amid the ongoing case. Rosenior, on the other hand, did not hide his admiration for Mudryk's quality as a player.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"Not yet,” Rosenior admitted when asked on Friday if he had already spoken to Mudryk.

“It’s definitely something that I want to do, but there are many things I want to do and haven’t been able to do.

"But, no, he’s a magnificent player.

"He’s had a really difficult time, and when the moment is right for me and him and the club, I’ll definitely have a conversation with him."

Asked when the "right" time might be, Rosenior added: "The time is right when I speak with the board and the sporting directors, and when it’s right that he’s in a place where I can have an impact, in a positive way, on his career.”