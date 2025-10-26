Sunderland's dressing room plan proves Chelsea must address problem

Chelsea's weakness was exposed by Sunderland and it was an area identified by Regis Le Bris' side before they stunned Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Wilson Isidor and Chemsdine Talbi completed the turnaround in west London on Saturday afternoon following Alejandro Garnacho giving Chelsea an early lead.

Chelsea were punished for their lack of quality in both boxes, with head coach Enzo Maresca criticising their lack of creativity in the final third.

"I think we were not good enough," reflected Maresca. "Lack of creativity. We didn't create a lot, apart from the goal probably. And we struggled.

Sunderland celebrate at the full-time whistle after beating Chelsea. | IMAGO / Paul Marriott

"Also, I think, you know, we need to perform. We need our players to perform 100 per cent. And even with 1-0, we lost some duels, we lost some second balls. And against this team, you need to win that."

What will be most frustrating for Chelsea is the goals they conceded. Despite being aware of Sunderland utilising long throws, their leveller through Isidor came from one and they were unable to deal with it.

"The first goal came from a throw," added Maresca. "Again, it's difficult to deal (with) because they bring six, seven, eight players inside the box, so it's difficult. But overall, I think we were not good enough."

Meanwhile, Talbi's winner in stoppage time came from a long ball which Brian Brobbey was able to hold up, hold off Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah, to lay it off to Talbi, who made no mistake from close range to bag the winner.

Talbi celebrating his winner in front of a delirious away end. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

And speaking post-match, Talbi revealed Sunderland knew a chance would come to exploit and punish Chelsea - and they were proved right.

"We knew with Chelsea we would have an occasion to score and when Brian got the ball I knew I had to follow," admitted Talbi. "I then had a good finish."

If Chelsea cannot nullify areas of danger they are aware of, continually making errors, it will continue to hurt them until they address their issues.

Maresca and the Blues have acknowledged them on multiple occasions already this season but it continues to happen. They may have injury and fitness problems, but it is no excuse regardless of which 11 is selected to be on the pitch.