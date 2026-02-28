Liam Rosenior admitted that Arsenal have "talented players", including Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, whom he knows quite well, but so do Chelsea.

Aside from leading in points, Arsenal are currently also leading the Premier League in goals (56), alongside Manchester City.

While Arsenal's goals are pretty spread out among the squad, Gyokeres and Eze are currently their top scorers in the Premier League, with 10 and six goals, respectively.

These two were also on the scoresheet when Arsenal beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur with two goals apiece last week.

Gyokeres, in particular, already scored against Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Rosenior is clearly aware of the problems the Arsenal pair could pose for Chelsea's defence.

IMAGO / IPS

"I worked with Viktor. I worked with him with Brighton's Under-23s," the Chelsea head coach said in his press conference when asked about Gyokeres and Eze's threats.

"I saw him come through to the first team there.

"Viktor adds a degree of physicality and pace to stretch the game and behind. I think he has started to build his confidence. He has shown he can score goals, which is what every striker wants to do.

"I have come across Eze many times. I remember watching him in the Championship and thinking what an outstanding talent he is.

"They have got talented players throughout the pitch. They have got physicality throughout their team. We know it is going to be a difficult game.

"What I would say is that they also know it is going to be a very difficult game for them."

IMAGO / Every Second Media

As Rosenior pointed out, Chelsea have the attacking talents to pose problems to Arsenal's defence as well.

The Blues rank joint third behind Arsenal and City in scoring goals (48) and have their own in-form attacking threats, such as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer.

The former has bagged six goals and an assist from his last seven appearances across all competitions.