Tensions between Chelsea owners 'major obstacle' as amid pressure to make stadium decision

Chelsea ownership group BlueCo are under pressure to make a quick decision on the Earl's Court stadium project after alternative plans were approved, with tension between club owners described as an "obstacle", according to reports.

Kensington and Chelsea council have granted planning permission to Earls Court Develop Company's (ECDC) proposals for a £10bn housing and retail development, having previously secured approvals from Hammersmith and Fulham council last month.

This, of course, would affect any chance for Chelsea to leave Stamford Bridge to build a new stadium, potentially moving to Earl's Court.

According to The Guardian, the ECDC have yet to secure financial backing, preventing them from starting construction, but could soon receive government support and investment from private companies.

Chelsea declined to comment, but are considering their options.

The club's chief executive Jason Gannon has reportedly held talks with relevant parties, including Transport for London and real estate developer Delancey, but there is reportedly a frustration that Chelsea did not make a formal bid before the ECDC plans were approved.

The Guardian further adds that tensions between Todd Boehly and Clearlake, the majority shareholders, are a major obstacle to overcome.

Another report from The Telegraph mentions that Boehly is in favour of a move to Earls Court or an alternative new site that would allow Chelsea the opportunity to build a multi-purpose arena.

Speaking to Bloomberg in March, Boehly even argued that the outcome of the stadium project could prove decisive to the future of the BlueCo coalition.

"We have to think about long-term, what we are trying to accomplish,” Boehly said at the time.

“We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out. And I think that is going to be where we are either aligned or we ultimately decide to go different ways."

Clearlake, co-founded by Behdad Eghbali, remain the majority shareholder of Chelsea with a 61.5 per cent stake, while Boehly and his partners, Hansjorg Wyss and Mark Walter, own 38.5 per cent.