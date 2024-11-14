'Thank you' - Enzo Maresca shares heartwarming 'journey' message to Chelsea fans
Enzo Maresca will be enjoying some reflection time during the international break, but has penned a message for Chelsea supporters.
After 11 Premier League games, a few Conference League matches and a Carabao Cup exit, Chelsea have been given the opportunity to pause and reflect ahead of a busy period until the end of the year.
Maresca has guided Chelsea to third place in the league and three victories from three in the Conference League.
The 44-year-old has made a positive impression on Chelsea supporters since his appointment in the summer, and now the Blues boss has time to collect his own thoughts while many of the squad are away on international duty.
Maresca took time to take to social media to share a message to supporters, acknowledging his gratitude for their support, as well as reminding them of the journey they are on.
He wrote on Instagram: "The journey is still long but the direction is the right one… Thank you all for supporting this fantastic club."
Chelsea's 1-1 draw to Arsenal last Sunday was their final game before the international break. It marked a rare moment of the Blues being in the top four places.
"They showed me after the game.," Maresca said after being reminded what position Chelsea were now in.
"To be honest, it's nice, especially for the fans because the last period has not been great or as good as the club are used to. We are happy. Now we have an international break, we can recover the energy and then when we come back, we go again."
Chelsea will return to action next weekend when they travel to newly-promoted Leicester City, in the first of what is - on paper - a favourable run heading into the New Year.