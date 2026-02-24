Thiago Silva claims Chelsea forward's play style is 'most horrible thing' for defenders

Former Blues defender Thiago Silva described Chelsea striker Joao Pedro's play style as "the most horrible thing" to deal with for defenders.

Joao Pedro's early opener against Burley last Saturday was his 11th goal for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

While Chelsea unfortunately did not win the game, the 24-year-old's red-hot form is obviously something that they should be excited about.

Joao Pedro now sits fourth in the Premier League top scorers list, ahead of the many other high-profile summer signings, such as Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres.

His success may have had to do with his unique characteristics as a number nine, as recently pointed out by Porto centre-back Thiago Silva.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Man... Joao Pedro," Thiago Silva told Chelsea's in-house media team in a recent documentary video about the connection between the club and Brazil.

"Always difficult to play against, as he is a striker, a number nine, but never in the number nine position.

"He always floats a lot, which for a defender is the most horrible thing possible, because you have no reference."

Chelsea will hope the Brazil international can continue his momentum for the remainder of the season amid the fierce competition for Champions League spots in the Premier League.

Despite dropping two points at home against Burnley, Chelsea remain fifth in the table, but are now only ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool on goal difference.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Joao Pedro also had the chance to repay Thiago Silva's compliments in the documentary.

"Thiago Silva is a legend," said the striker.

"Thiago is an example of a career that I want to follow."