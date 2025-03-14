"Things happen" - Mauricio Pochettino opens up on 'different reasons' for Chelsea exit
Mauricio Pochettino has reflected on his time as Chelsea head coach after leaving the club last summer after just one season.
The 53-year-old, who is now the manager of the United States Men's National Team (USMNT), spent just one year at Stamford Bridge under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership before he was eventually replaced by current head coach Enzo Maresca.
During Pochettino's short tenure, the Argentine guided Chelsea to a sixth place finish in the Premier League, while taking the Blues to a Carabao Cup final, thought it ended in defeat to Liverpool in extra-time at Wembley
His departure received a mixed reaction following Chelsea's confirmation in May 2024 that they had 'mutually agreed to part ways', with sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley explaining the decision, saying: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season. He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."
At the time, in his departing message, Pochettino said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history. The Club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."
Almost a year on and Chelsea are looking to build on the season under Pochettino. Maresca currently has Chelsea in the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League.
Pochettino has offered further insight into his year in charge in the English capital and why a decision was made to part ways with the club's ownership.
Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea agree to disagree
"I think it was a really important period for the club," Pochettino told talkSPORT when asked about his time at Chelsea. "I think in the way that we arrived and moved forward, the project and the team with all the circumstances, when you start to see all the circumstances, I think it was a good season for us, it was a good year.
"To change the dynamic and to put the team again in a position to play in Europe, and to finish in the top 10 - the season before Chelsea finished 12th. To change the atmosphere and to be optimistic and positive. The season before the team were not so good, I think that was good (what we did compared to the previous season).
"But for different reasons, we split. Things happen because of (it being) the best for different parts. We’re happy with the experience and to learn a lot. We learnt a lot. I am very grateful to have had the possibility to be there. We left the team in a different position that we received the team in.”