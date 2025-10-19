Three Chelsea players in top 10 most valuable U21 players in Premier League

Three Chelsea players are considered to be among the top 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the Premier League.

Per Transfermarkt, Chelsea have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season, with the average age of just 23.2.

It is therefore hardly a surprise that some of these Chelsea stars have made their list of the top 10 most valuable young talents in the competition.

Topping the list is Estevao, valued at €60m (£52m).

The 18-year-old's strong start to the season has certainly contributed to his high valuation, as he has already provided a goal and an assist for Chelsea this season.

Estevao has also impressed for the Brazil national team, having recently scored twice against South Korea in a friendly during the October international break.

This suggests that he is close to doubling the initial value that Chelsea reportedly spent for him (£29m plus add-ons) in 2024.

The other two Chelsea players on the list are Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho, both valued at €45m (£39m).

Neither has hit the ground running since their arrivals at Chelsea this summer, but the fact that they both are left wingers and, therefore, compete for minutes in the same position, has not helped.

Gittens and Garnacho each have two starts in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, but the former has made more appearances as a substitute (4) than the latter (1).

Outside the Under-21s, the three most valuable Chelsea players, according to Transfermarkt, are Cole Palmer at €120m (£104m), Moises Caicedo at €100m (£86.8m), and Enzo Fernandez at €80m (£69.4m).

Palmer and Caicedo are both in the top 10 most valued players in the Premier League, while Fernandez sits 16th on the list.