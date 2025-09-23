Three Chelsea stars who are set for Carabao Cup chance vs Lincoln after Man Utd snub

Enzo Maresca is expected to ring the changes when Chelsea face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup, which will offer many players the chance to collect some minutes.

Chelsea make the trip to Lincolnshire on Tuesday night for the Carabao Cup third round tie, with the Blues looking to end a run of consecutive defeats.

It's been a challenging week for Maresca's side on the road, with Chelsea's last three matches - all coming away from home - ending without victory (D1, W2).

Now Chelsea have a golden opportunity to get back to winning ways with an on-paper favourable tie against League One side Lincoln City.

But Maresca has warned his Chelsea players against complacency, stating: "These are the games that worry me most, because you can slip very easily in these kind of games. Football is full of these kind of games and I am very worried about that."

With Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap unavailable, Maresca will need to rotate the side who started in the defeat to Man United on Saturday, with Cole Palmer (groin) also a doubt for the Blues.

Maresca has confirmed several youngsters are likely to be included in the squad for Tuesday's tie, with the 45-year-old previously pointing out his particular admiration for midfielder Reggie Walsh.

With his team selection looming, Absolute Chelsea looks into three players who are likely to get the nod to start against Lincoln on Tuesday.

1. Alejandro Garnacho

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute against his former club Manchester United. It was expected that the Argentine would feature at Old Trafford, however Robert Sanchez's early red card scuppered Chelsea's plans.

Garnacho was due to come on in the second half, with Maresca deep in conversation with the attacker, but the Chelsea boss ended up snubbing the winger. It was due to Wesley Fofana needing to come off as a result of fatigue, leaving Garnacho to continue watching on from the bench.

"Garna, he was ready to go on, but then Wes asked for the change, because he was tired after a long time, so we changed and we decided to go for Tyrique, and the idea was to give Garnacho minutes," confirmed Maresca.

Both of Garnacho's appearances for Chelsea so far have come from the bench. It's likely he will receive his first start on Tuesday and he will be hoping to impress and make his mark with a goal.

2. Josh Acheampong

IMAGO / Sportimage

Acheampong was absent from the Chelsea matchday squad against Man United. It was a decision made by Maresca as a result of having a number of options ahead of him in the preferential pecking order for the fixture.

"Josh (absence) is just because we had Tosin (Adarabioyo), Malo (Gusto) was on the bench also, we had already two defenders, so it was just for that, not for any other reason."

Acheampong was a regular in the Conference League and made an appearance in the Carabao Cup last season for Chelsea, and that is set to continue on Tuesday. He is likely to be involved and will be pushing for a starting role against Lincoln.

3. Jamie Gittens

IMAGO / Action Plus

Like Garnacho, 21-year-old was also an unused substitute against Man United as Maresca opted for alternative options.

Gittens has featured four times for Chelsea this season, with the summer arrival failing to make an appearance in their last two matches.

After an underwhelming performance in the 2-2 draw against Brentford, Gittens will be keen to return against Lincoln and impress Maresca ahead of this weekend's clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.