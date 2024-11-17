Tino Livramento & Lewis Hall: Why Newcastle stars left Chelsea and transfer fees revealed
England's latest stars Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have been impressive so far this season and Chelsea fans are all asking the same questions about their former players.
The duo came through Chelsea's Cobham academy but struggled to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge despite their talent.
Hall made 12 appearances for the Blues, with the majority of these coming under Frank Lampard during his interim spell in charge of Chelsea in 2023.
Livramento, on the other hand, failed to make a single appearance for Chelsea despite being tipped as one of the hottest talents in England during his time with the academy.
The pair were named in Lee Carsley's starting XI to face Ireland during the November international break, meaning that six of the last 25 England debutants spent all or the majority of their youth development at Cobham.
With their impressive performances for Newcastle, fans are asking the same thing - why did Chelsea let their talented youngsters depart?
Livramento departed Chelsea in 2021, deciding to leave the club to move to Southampton in a deal worth £5m. With one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, the Blues had no choice but to cash in on the then 18-year-old as they failed to agree terms on a new deal with Reece James ahead of him in the pecking order.
Speaking to Sky Sports on his decision to leave Chelsea, Livramento revealed: "I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then (playing Premier League football) wouldn't have happened as quick as it has now. I wouldn't say I have any regrets but it would have been nice (to have played for Chelsea).
"I had to think what was best for me. Being young, I've always wanted to just play first-team football as soon as possible. It was a hard decision for everyone involved. They agreed that it was best for me as well and they've always looked after me."
The youngster continued to reveal that his brother is still a Chelsea fan and that he will never criticise the club despite opting to leave.
"I was at Chelsea for so long and grew up a fan and never played at Stamford Bridge in a competitive game," he said. "I had a season ticket there for three years and my dad and brother still go - my brother is still a Chelsea fan.
"You watch games there and coming through the academy I played a few youth games there on the pitch but nothing compares to a full packed-out Premier League game.
"I'll never have a bad word to say about how they treated me growing up and developing me into the player I am today. It's probably the best academy in the world that anyone would want to go to and develop."
Hall, on the other hand, did make several appearances for Chelsea and impressed during his time with the first team.
The youngster was often deployed at left-back under Graham Potter and Lampard in a season that Chelsea struggled, however he decided to depart the club the following summer.
It was heavily reported that upon Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge, Hall was set to move on a season-long loan to Crystal Palace for first team football.
However, several days after these reports, he joined Newcastle on loan with an option to buy of £28m, which was later triggered by the Magpies.
Speaking on Hall's exit, then-Chelsea boss Pochettino revealed: "He was a player with the condition to play here but, at the same time, we had too many players in that position ahead of him.
"I think the player and club took the best decision from both sides. That’s what happened this summer. He cannot play but he has a good future and I hope he settles well there and play as much as he wants."
It was also reported that Hall's family were life-long Newcastle fans, a factor that might have played into his decision.
Despite the success of Livramento, who joined Newcastle from Southampton for a reported initial fee of £32m, Chelsea found great balance on their right-back position with James and Malo Gusto competing for this role.
Marc Cucurella has also impressed since Hall's departure, with it unclear as to whether either youngster would have been given the first team football they desired if they were to have stayed at Chelsea.