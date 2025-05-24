Todd Boehly fires warning to Chelsea's rivals after exciting summer transfer message
Todd Boehly is focused on achieving success at Chelsea and his latest admission will send a reminder to other Premier League clubs.
The Chelsea co-owner and the rest of the club's hierarchy have spent a small fortune, over £1billion, since taking ownership back in May 2022.
It's been a challenging three-year period. Managers have come and gone, as have players, but the squad looks to be starting to take shape, as well as head coach Enzo Maresca being offered the backing to take the club forward.
It is a defining week for Chelsea as they enter the crucial part of the season. They have Champions League qualification on the line heading into their final Premier League fixture of the season against Nottingham Forest, while another opportunity to claim the club's first Men's silverware under the new ownership awaits on Wednesday against Real Betis in the Conference League final.
Millions of pounds are on the line and Boehly will be desperate to continue the upwards trajectory they believe they are on. If Chelsea manage to deliver both objectives, it will put them in a commanding position, a healthy financial position heading into the summer.
With the Club World Cup coming up next month too for Chelsea, it's going to be a big summer for the club. Many outgoings are hoped and expected to be finalised and incomings are being targeted to bolster Maresca's squad for 2025-26.
They will also welcome the likes of Andrey Santos and Estêvão Willian into the squad this summer, with Boehly name-checking Andrey at the Qatar Economic Forum earlier this week.
"We have some players that are joining us (at the Club World Cup) that weren't on the team," said Boehly, "(like) Andrey Santos, we're really excited about him and what he can add to the squad."
Although Chelsea still have a lot of improving to do, those within the club will and do accept. Boehly has made it clear the areas that require improvement have been identified and they are working towards filling the gaps with the necessary investment.
"We've done most of our investing," Boehly added at the Qatar Economic Forum. "We're not looking at it as a spend, we look at it as an investment. We're trying to build the best portfolio of players that can perform at the highest level for the longest periods of time.
"We know what we need to do. We know the places that we need to invest. That's going to be our focus."
How Chelsea's summer will look will be decided against Nottingham Forest. If they clinch Champions League qualification, a bigger pool of money and players willing to join the club will be on offer. If they don't and they have to settle for the Europa or Conference League, which has been reported won't spark concern inside Stamford Bridge, another plan will need to be carried out to ensure they build on 2024-25.
Pressure is growing on Chelsea to turn the fortune spent into silverware and success. This week could be the start of a new era for the Men's side. It's time to deliver when it matters most.