John Obi Mikel has criticised Chelsea's decision to rely on Tosin Adarabioyo instead of signing a new centre-back in the summer.

Levi Colwill's anterior cruciate ligament injury, which will keep him out for most of the season after undergoing surgery, has been a huge blow to Chelsea's Premier League title hopes.

It's an unexpected circumstance, of course, especially that it happened in pre-season, but Chelsea also had the opportunity to bring in a replacement during the transfer window.

They did not, however.

In addition to Benoit Badiashile's injury, it leaves head coach Enzo Maresca with essentially three centre-back options to start the season with; Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, and Wesley Fofana, as well as 19-year-old Josh Acheampong.

Fofana only came back from an injury himself, so he is unsurprisingly still a bit rusty, so Adarabioyo and Chalobah have been the two primary options, and Maresca has spoken about this problem too.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Mikel finds the situation unacceptable as he does not think Adarabioyo should be a starting centre-back for Chelsea if they are to compete for the title.

"We know Colwill is our best, best defender," the former Nigeria International said on The Obi One Podcast.

"For me, if you lose your best centre-back and the transfer window is still open, go out and sign a top, top centre-back.

"We can see it now, we conceded way too many goals.

"I've said it, I don't believe Tosin is the answer.

"Chalobah, I like him, he's good, quick, strong. Fofana, we know he (didn't) play for such a long time.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I don't believe Tosin is the guy to lead our defence."

To be fair to Tosin, it is not exactly his fault either that he is forced to play such a big role because of the injury situation at the club.

He was brought in as a free transfer last year, and it was clear that he was expected to be a rotational player, which he has done quite well.