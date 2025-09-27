Tosin, Badiashile, Lavia, Buonanotte: Chelsea team news to face Brighton as Maresca confirms Palmer absence

Chelsea will be without several key players against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

It's a return to Stamford Bridge for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon following four successive away games, which sees them now embark on three consecutive home matches in all competitions.

Maresca's side are looking to claim their first league win since August 20 when they beat Fulham. A draw against Brentford and last weekend's narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester United have followed, meaning the Blues are keen to get back to winning ways.

But Chelsea will have to do it with a lengthy injury list - they are starting to feel the effects of a long summer after their Club World Cup campaign, regardless of whether it's had a direct impact, it has certainly affected them already this term.

While Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Liam Delap remain sidelined due to injury, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer have all also been ruled out of Saturday's clash.

Fofana was taken out by his own teammate, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, against Lincoln. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Palmer is now being given time to recover from his groin injury, while Tosin has sustained a calf problem and Fofana is ruled out having suffered concussion during the Carabao Cup third round win over Lincoln City in midweek.

'We have a Tosin injury that probably will be out until the international break," confirmed Maresca on Friday. "He has a small problem in his calf.

"And then Wes Fofana, that he had a concussion the other day against Lincoln. And the rest, I think they are all okay."

Josh Acheampong is in contention to face Brighton after overcoming illness, but loanee Facundo Buonanotte is unavailable due to being unable to face his parent club.

Who will partner Trevoh Chalobah at centre-back remains unclear - Maresca has several options, including Acheampong and Jorrel Hato. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Robert Sanchez returns from his one-match suspension and will replace Filip Jorgensen in goal for the Blues.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia are continuing their road to recoveries following injury, and Maresca hinted there is a chance either could make the matchday squad against Brighton.

Maresca added: "Romeo and Benoit, they are better. We'll see if they can join us (on Saturday). Otherwise it will be for the next one."