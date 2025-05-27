Chelsea's travelling squad for Conference League final vs Real Betis confirmed
Enzo Maresca has confirmed his travelling squad for the Conference League final as Chelsea face Betis on Wednesday night.
After arriving in Wroclaw on Tuesday night, Chelsea confirmed that 23 players joined the management staff in Poland ahead of the big game.
The Blues have the opportunity to complete the European set, lifting the Conference League for the first time in the club's history this week.
Nicolas Jackson could be set for a return to the starting line-up, having missed the end of the Premier League season after receiving a red card against Newcastle.
However, there is competition in attack with both Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku also eligible for selection in the final.
Maresca has already confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will start in goal, keeping his place as Chelsea's European goalkeeper this season.
Full squad
Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James
Midfielders: Mathis Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez