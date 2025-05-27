Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Chelsea's travelling squad for Conference League final vs Real Betis confirmed

Matt Debono

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images
In this story:

Enzo Maresca has confirmed his travelling squad for the Conference League final as Chelsea face Betis on Wednesday night.

After arriving in Wroclaw on Tuesday night, Chelsea confirmed that 23 players joined the management staff in Poland ahead of the big game.

The Blues have the opportunity to complete the European set, lifting the Conference League for the first time in the club's history this week.

Nicolas Jackson could be set for a return to the starting line-up, having missed the end of the Premier League season after receiving a red card against Newcastle.

However, there is competition in attack with both Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku also eligible for selection in the final.

Maresca has already confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will start in goal, keeping his place as Chelsea's European goalkeeper this season.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Malo Gusto, Reece James

Midfielders: Mathis Amougou, Moises Caicedo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez

Published |Modified
Matt Debono
MATT DEBONO

Home/News