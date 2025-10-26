Trevoh Chalobah shares how Chelsea players felt in dressing room during Sunderland defeat

Trevoh Chalobah commented on Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland and shared how Chelsea players felt they had to win this game, which backfired.

Chelsea suffered their third Premier League defeat of the season, ending their four-game winning streak with a loss to Sunderland at home.

It had looked like it was going to be a comfortable win for the hosts after Alejandro Garnacho took an early lead in the fourth minute of the game, but it took Sunderland just 18 minutes to level the score through Wilson Isidor.

Both teams searched for the winner after that, Chelsea through dominating the possession and Sunderland with counter-attacks, but it was the latter who found it in stoppage time.

Chemsdine Talbi, who entered the game in the second half, slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez, taking advantage of the fact that Chelsea threw so many bodies in attack just seconds prior.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This was partly because Sunderland's defence clearly frustrated Enzo Maresca's side, who could not really break down the visitors' defence after the opening goal.

As Chalobah pointed out after the match, Chelsea clearly felt under pressure to win this home game.

"Difficult one, they came to disrupt our game," he told Sky Sports,

"We had a couple of chances in the first half, we created some in the second, but switched off at the end. As a team, it is not the best of games, but it is one we have to learn from.

"With the Champions League, we have a lot of games, but we can't complain. These are the games we want to play in, and we can't use that as an excuse.

"Everyone felt that one (in the dressing room). It is a game we needed to win. We have been very good at Stamford Bridge, so it is disappointing."

Maresca also tried utilising his bench, deploying some fresh legs up front, such as Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Tyrique George, and Andrey Santos, but to no avail.

Feeling the need to win, the players grew more desperate to find the winner, but ultimately paid for it following the stoppage time winner.

A devastating loss after such a good run of form. Still, Chelsea must now shift their attention to the Carabao Cup, with the fourth-round away trip to Wolves ahead on Wednesday.