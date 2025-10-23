Tyrique George completes Champions League dream as Chelsea squad target outlined

Young Chelsea winger Tyrique George admitted that he has accomplished one of his dreams after his goalscoring display in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Ajax.

It was a great win for Chelsea, not only because they got the three points, but also because this game clearly gave their younger players a lot of confidence.

Three teenagers scored in this game, the first time for any club in a Champions League match, and George was among them.

The 19-year-old came on the pitch after half-time, but it only took him about two minutes to get on the score sheet.

"I was itching to get on and try to score, that's why I did, so I'm happy," the young winger told TNT Sports when speaking about his thoughts in the first half.

"It's an amazing feeling (to score). Ever since (I was) young, an eight-year-old, to score in the Champions League, it's what dreams are made of."

The victory has also extended Chelsea's winning streak to four games, and George made it clear that they do not plan to stop.

"Definitely," he added when speaking about Chelsea's momentum.

"I think it’s just down to working day-by-day in training. I think that’s what’s making us win, so we just need to keep going and keep going.

IMAGO / Orange Pictures

"We just want to keep growing, keep improving, keep getting wins."

After the disappointing defeat to Bayern Munich in the first match since their return to the Champions League, Chelsea have since won their next two games in the competition, showing they do belong in this tournament.

Chelsea's next test is going to be Sunderland at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit fifth in the league table, just five points behind first-placed Arsenal, so another win would put them in a more comfortable position to compete for the title.