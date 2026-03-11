'Unbelievable' - Liam Rosenior highlights what Joao Pedro has done differently for Chelsea

Liam Rosenior has highlighted the change in Joao Pedro's play style that has helped the Chelsea striker become one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.

Joao Pedro has scored the most goals (eight) in the Premier League in 2026 and is currently fourth overall this season with 14 goals.

It is safe to say that the 24-year-old has so far been Chelsea's best player under Rosenior.

Rosenior argued that this is not a coincidence and highlighted how Joao Pedro has had to change his play style to achieve the results.

"I think Joao is now in areas where he is in a position to score goals," Rosenior told TNT Sports recently when speaking about the striker's fine form.

"That’s been a brilliant adaptation for him, and it needs to continue. He’s unbelievable.

"It’s not just me. He has an appreciation of the players around him.

"If he’s a striker, he wants Cole Palmer to find him, or Enzo (Fernandez), or Moises (Caicedo), or a cross – he scored a great goal from a Pedro Neto cross against Burnley.

"He needs to be in a position to score goals, and he’s done it great so far."

Joao Pedro's attempts from inside the box have since gone up from 1.6 to 3.3 per game, and his touches in the opposition box have gone from 4.7 to 6.2 per game.

Other statistics also highlighted the shift in Joao Pedro's game.

According to Opta, the Brazil international has come short less often when trying to receive the ball, from 0.7 times per 90 minutes under Enzo Maresca to 0.3 under Rosenior.

Instead, he made more runs in behind, from 7.8 times per 90 under Maresca to 9.1 per 90 under Rosenior.

Rosenior believes one of the reasons these runs are quite effective for Joao Pedro is because of his pace.

"His physicality, he’s so quick," Rosenior explained.

"It's really hard to catch up with him once he gets in behind. He’s been outstanding. I’ve loved working with him so far."