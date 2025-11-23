'Unbelievable' - Pedro Neto highlights Chelsea teammate's strong display in Burnley win

Pedro Neto was full of praise for Blues teammate Andrey Santos, whose performance in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley he described as "unbelievable".

There were several Chelsea players who had an outstanding game at Turf Moor, including Pedro Neto himself.

The winger broke the deadlock in the first half with a rare diving header, finishing a sweet cross from Jamie Gittens.

Tosin Adarabioyo also had a very solid game at the back, helping Chelsea record their third consecutive clean sheet in the Premier League.

The official player of the match, however, was Santos, whose defensive output made the absence of Moises Caicedo on the pitch hardly noticeable.

Pedro Neto was clearly impressed.

Andrey Santos made more defensive actions (6) than any other Chelsea player in the first half vs Burnley. 🔵💪 pic.twitter.com/aylIS19KpE — WhoScored (@WhoScored) November 22, 2025

"Unbelievable," the Portugal international told TNT Sports when asked about Santos' performance.

"The fights he had in the middle of the pitch, the quality he had to secure second balls, taking away the ball from the pressure...

"We need these kinds of things when we're in a game that has a lot of battles, to calm down the game.

"I'm really happy for him, he's working a lot, and we hope he continues to help the team like he's doing."

No Caicedo, no problem. 😀



Andrey Santos' game by numbers vs. Burnley:



63 touches

7 duels won

4 interceptions

4x possession won

4 clearances

3 tackles

2 fouls won

1 chance created

1 shot



Named Player of the Match. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qRQtr1AtKo — Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2025

Chelsea are now guaranteed to stay in the top three in the Premier League table until they host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next week.

Before the London derby, the Blues must now shift their attention to the Champions League, as they face La Liga giants Barcelona on Tuesday.

Pedro Neto could not hide his excitement for these next two games.

"It's always good to be back from the international break, after being away for a while," the winger added.

"We're looking forward to the games, because these are the type of games we want to play."