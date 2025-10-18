Unconcerned Maresca defends Gusto's 'useless' red card as Chelsea boss requests balance

Malo Gusto extended Chelsea's record of red cards this season after he was dismissed during their win over Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old was shown a second yellow card by referee Chris Kavanagh in the final minutes of their Premier League win on Saturday afternoon to put a dampener on the 3-0 victory at the City Ground.

Gusto picked up two bookings in the second half and it will see him suspended for one-match, which will come against Sunderland at home.

He was shown his second yellow in the 87th minute, three minutes after captain Reece James sealed the three points with a strike inside the penalty area. Goals earlier in the second half from Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto put Chelsea well on their way.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Gusto's red card was needless and it continued a trend of dismissals in recent times for Chelsea under Maresca, who was banned himself from the touchline against Nottingham Forest due to his dismissal against Liverpool after the stoppage time goal celebrations.

It makes it five red cards in their last six matches, including Robert Sanchez against Manchester United, Trevoh Chalobah's versus Brighton & Hove Albion, and Joao Pedro being given his marching orders against Benfica in the Champions League.

Maresca's clear message to Gusto after red card

The Chelsea head coach insists the ill-discipline is not a concern for Chelsea, but admitted Gusto's decision to make a foul whilst on a yellow card was 'useless'.

Maresca had the perfect view of proceedings from the stands at the City Ground. | IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Maresca reflected: "Again, it's something that we can do better, but I'm not concerned. I know that there are some of you that say, why is he not concerned? I'm not concerned, because I like to analyse. It's a moment that we consider a red card, yes. We can avoid that, yes, for sure we can avoid that.

"But also for me, the desire of the players is important. Today, with 3-0, 90 minutes the game is finished. Malo can avoid that, because it's useless to make a second foul on a yellow card, for sure.

"But also the good part is, Malo is showing that he doesn't want to concede nothing. They don't want to concede a goal, they are playing for a clean sheet. It's the balance, we can avoid that for sure."