'Unfortunately' - Liam Rosenior explains Estevao's surprise absence vs Leeds United

Liam Rosenior confirmed Chelsea winger Estevao Willan picked up a hamstring issue in training and had to miss Saturday's Premier League home clash with Burnley.

Chelsea head coach Rosenior made some surprise decisions ahead of the match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Firstly, he decided to start Malo Gusto, who is naturally a right-back, at left-back ahead of Jorrel Hato.

He also named Romeo Lavia, who played 45 minutes for Chelsea Under-21s in a Premier League 2 game on Friday, among the substitutes.

The biggest surprise, however, is Estevao's omission from the squad.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea have Pedro Neto, who can comfortably slot in on the right flank in Estevao's absence, but the Brazil international would have still been a useful option from the bench.

Rosenior confirmed that he had no choice in this, as Estevao sustained an injury.

"Unfortunately, yesterday in the training session, he felt awareness in his hamstring," Rosenior said about Estevao's absence before the game.

"At the moment, we are scanning it to make sure it’s nothing too serious, but he’s unavailable for today’s game, and we will see from there."

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Estevao made the starting eleven in Chelsea's last game in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Hull City.

The young winger even got on the score sheet, so this injury has unfortunately disrupted his momentum.

On a more positive note, Chelsea will have another free mid-week, so Estevao could hopefully be back in time for the important derby against Arsenal next weekend.