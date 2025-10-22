'Unmatched' - Tosin Adarabioyo shares what he noticed about Josh Acheampong at Chelsea

Tosin Adarabiyo has claimed that despite Josh Acheampong's young age, he is already the best defender at Chelsea in one area.

Acheampong has played an increasingly more significant role at Chelsea in the last few weeks.

The 19-year-old featured in Chelsea's last four games and started in the last two against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

He also scored his first senior goal for the club in the win over Forest, showcasing his ability to win headers.

According to Adarabioyo, young players like Acheampong still need guidance, and he is willing to play the role for him.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"Whenever I know Josh is going to be on the pitch, I try to give him as much support as possible," Adarabioyo said in Tuesday's press conference.

"Every single day, I’m onto him to make sure he's doing the right things, because when I was his age, I had people like Vincent Kompany doing the same for me.

"I think it's very important to have somebody older than you, and performing at a higher level than you, to be there to support you in any way possible."

Adarabioyo further highlighted Acheampong's attributes, especially his ability to drive with the ball as a defender.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I think we can all see Josh's qualities," the former Fulham defender explained.

"His quality on the ball, especially when he's driving forward with it, he’s unmatched for me.

"He's the best at it, and he just needs to continue working the same way and keep that confidence.

"With time, he's going to continue to be a great player for us."

Chelsea's decision not to bring in a new centre-back aside from Jorrel Hato, who is naturally a left back, in the summer transfer window has come under criticism, particularly since Levi Colwill is expected to miss the majority of the season due to a knee injury.

This decision, however, has also come with the benefit of providing Acheampong the space and opportunities to grow as a player, and it has paid off so far.