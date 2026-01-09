'Very fortunate' - Liam Rosenior already has clear plan for 'world-class' Chelsea duo

Liam Rosenior admitted he is lucky to have two goalkeepers who are "world class" with their feet at Chelsea, as he shared his plans for the pair.

Under Rosenior, Strasbourg was known for giving their goalkeeper the licence to play higher up the pitch to help in the build-up or make clearances when needed.

On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders clearly thrived with this sweeper-keeper role, which makes the fact that he is joint-second in clean sheets (six) in Ligue 1 this season even more impressive.

Rosenior does not have Penders at Chelsea, however, at least not until next season.

While the new Chelsea head coach argued that his two primary options at Chelsea, Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, are just as incredible with the ball at their feet, he admitted that he would not implement such a drastic change right away.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"Every team is different. You work to the ability of your players. You work to what their strengths are," Rosenior said in Friday's press conference when asked if he would play his goalkeeper high at Chelsea.

"I'm very fortunate. Both Jorgensen and Sanchez are world-class goalkeepers with their feet, which absolutely suits the way I want to play.

"But I'm not going to come in here on the first day and say to Rob to play from the halfway line or for Filip to play from the halfway (line). It takes time, it's a process.

"I feel very confident. I can bring the best out of my group in different areas and different aspects.

"Playing one way with one team is different to playing another way with another. I can be adaptable. It's about my players and their strengths."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Just like Penders in France, Sanchez is also joint-second in clean sheets (eight) in the Premier League, behind only Arsenal's David Raya.

So, at least results-wise, Sanchez has proved to be one of the best goalkeepers in the competition, and unless it is really necessary, making sudden changes to his play style could backfire and ruin his form.