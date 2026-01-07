'Wave after wave' - Liam Rosenior describes how he wants Chelsea to play under him

New Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has described the football he wants to implement at the club and promised to build an "intense" atmosphere at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea currently rank fourth in goals scored in the Premier League with 33, behind only Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

There is no doubt that Chelsea have the attacking talents to compete with any team in the league, and one of the only things they are missing is consistency.

While most new head coaches who come mid-season would try to play a bit safer, Rosenior insisted that he aims to deliver exciting attacking football with the young Chelsea squad to the fans.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

"I come from a club where our average age, I think, was 20.8 years, the youngest in Europe," Rosenior told Chelsea's in-house media team when speaking about his style.

"Here, I think we are a little bit older and a little bit wiser, but strength in youth is energy, it’s application, it's fitness, it's intensity.

"These are all things that I want the fans to see. I want us to play high-tempo, aggressive, front-foot football.

"I want the fans at home to be off their seat in the first ten minutes and feel like it's wave after wave.

"Because when I played against the likes of (Michael) Essien, (Frank) Lampard, (Didier) Drogba, Arjen Robben, Joe Cole, you felt when you turned up at Stamford Bridge it was going to be a really difficult day.

"I want to create that feeling here. I want us to be intense, I want us to be brave and fearless, and if we do all of those things, we can have a really good time together."

IMAGO / Action Plus

One of the problems that Rosenior would have to address as Enzo Maresca's successor is the team's success rate in keeping the lead in games.

The Blues have ranked joint-third in the league in terms of taking the lead this season (14), but only Bournemouth (seven times) have dropped points more often than Chelsea (six times, three draws and three wins).