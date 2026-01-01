'We wish Enzo well' - Maresca leaves Chelsea as full 99-word statement released

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca following 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

After 92 games in charge of Chelsea, which saw the Italian claim 55 wins, 16 draws and suffer 21 defeats, the Italian's time in west London has come to an end at the beginning of 2026.

During his reign having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in July 2024, Maresca clinched Conference League and Club World Cup glory - the first Men's trophies of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership - and guided the Blues back to the Champions League.

Maresca's contract ran until the summer of 2029 after signing a five-year deal, with a club option of a further year.

But following increasing tensions with the Chelsea hierarchy, a decision has been made on New Year's Day to part company, the club confirmed in a 99-word statement.

A statement on Thursday read: "Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

Maresca brought silverware back to Stamford Bridge. | IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina

"During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

"We wish Enzo well for the future."

Chelsea travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and it remains unclear who will be in the dugout to lead the side at the Etihad.

What went wrong for Enzo Maresca at Chelsea?

Relations between Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy, notably co-owner Behdad Eghbali according to reports, have become strained and it has left the head coach's position untenable.

Prior to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton in December 2025, Maresca conceded it had been the 'worst 48 hours' of his time at the club following a 2-1 loss to Atalanta in the Champions League.

"The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them - because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week," Maresca told reporters.

"Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn't support us."

IMAGO / Sportimage

He added: "Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn't support me and the team."

His cryptic comments, which he wouldn't elaborate on, left Chelsea bemused and it clearly marked the beginning of the end.

After his final game in charge of the club - a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on December 30 - Maresca failed to show up for his post-match press conference, which was later to be revealed due to him being 'in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club'.

And now the writing is on the wall and confirmed. Maresca is no longer Chelsea head coach and the search for his successor begins.