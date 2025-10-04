Gary Neville has praised Chelsea's performance in the late second half in Saturday's 2-1 win over Liverpool and commented on Enzo Maresca's late dismissal.

It was such an end-to-end match, and Chelsea came out on top.

Moises Caicedo's strike gave Chelsea the lead after just 14 minutes, before Cody Gakpo levelled the score just after the hour mark in the second half.

At 1-1, rather than playing it safe for a draw, both teams threw more bodies up front in search of a winner.

It was Estevao who scored the decisive goal in stoppage time, finishing Marc Cucurella's brilliant cross.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca clearly could not contain his excitement, as he ran across the touchline to celebrate with the players.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Maresca was already cautioned with a yellow card in the first half, so the celebration resulted in him being sent off.

Neville believes the Italian would not mind the red card, though.

"They absolutely deserved that, Chelsea, they have been brilliant the last 15 minutes," the former Manchester United defender said on Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Last weekend was a swing weekend, this weekend it's hit home.

"Maresca has been sent off but he won't care about that. Well worth being sent off for."

IMAGO / Action Plus

With this win, Chelsea now sit sixth in the Premier League table with 11 points and are only five points behind new league leaders Arsenal.

Some would argue that this victory came at a high cost, with two of the only remaining available Chelsea centre-backs, Benoit Badiashile and Josh Acheampong, sustaining injuries in the game.

Fortunately for Chelsea, the international break will give them some time to assess the injuries.

The Blues will be back in action on October 18 with a visit to Nottingham Forest's City Ground.