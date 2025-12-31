Wesley Fofana points finger at Chelsea's attacking problem for Bournemouth draw

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana highlighted the team's inability to "kill games" after dropping more points in December in a 2-2 Premier League home draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Chelsea's mid-winter slump continued as they ended their December fixtures with just one win from seven Premier League matches.

Enzo Maresca's side made an early comeback in the first half, after conceding a sixth-minute opener, through Cole Palmer's penalty and Enzo Fernandez's strike.

The hosts' lead did not last long, however, as Bournemouth once again punished their inability to deal with long throws and levelled the score in the 27th minute.

Fofana did not hide that conceding two early goals proved troublesome, but insisted that Chelsea had the chances to secure three points.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It was a tough game, a difficult game," the France international told Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC, after the game.

"We tried to give everything, but when you concede two goals in that manner, it makes things complicated at this level.

"We conceded the two goals in the same way, on a first touch and a first ball.

"It isn't just one player's fault; it is everyone that needs to do better.

"We need to analyse what happened and progress from that.

"We need to learn to kill games. We need to learn to score when we have the chance.

"We do try everything though, and sometimes it is just a bit like this."

IMAGO / Action Plus

In fairness, Bournemouth actually had the better opportunities, having created six big chances in the game, compared to Chelsea's two.

That said, Chelsea controlled the majority of the ball and, given the attacking talents they have at their disposal, should have been able to force Djordje Petrovic to make more than just the two saves he made in the game.

This should have been Chelsea's chance to end their poor form, as they will now have to make the trip to Manchester City on Sunday on a three-game winless streak.